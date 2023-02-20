Hundreds of Penn State students raise over $15 million for pediatric cancer patients in dance marathon

Hundreds of Penn State students have raised more than $15 million for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon.

The $15,006,132.46 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. That topped last year’s total of $13,756,374.50,

Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who are helped by thousands of other students in support roles.

Officials say the dance marathon, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, has raised $204 million and the fund has helped over 4,800 families.