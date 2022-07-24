Hundreds evacuated as Greece battles 4 massive wildfires

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greece is struggling to contain four major wildfires within its borders as firefighters are stretched thin and homes are evacuated.

The newest fire began Saturday morning on the island of Lesbos, forcing local authorities to evacuate hundreds from homes and an exclusive resort. Authorities relocated 450 people for that fire alone, while three others continue to burn on the Grecian mainland.

Roughly 50 firefighters, 17 fire engines and nine fire-fighting aircraft were combating the blaze as of Saturday, fire service spokesman Yannis Artopoios told reporters.

The remaining fires are in Western Macedonia, the Southern Peloponnese region, and in the northeast Dadia national forest near the Greece-Turkey border.

The latter is the largest blaze, requiring a herculean effort to contain. The nation’s fire service has devoted 320 firefighters, 68 fire engines, 18 fire-fighting aircraft to combat the flames.

More than 200 lumberjacks have also been tasked with clearing large swaths of forest to halt the fire’s spread.

While another fire had threatened the ancient city of Athens earlier this month, authorities announce the blaze was under control last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.