Human remains found in North Carolina wooded area identified as man missing since 2021

Human remains which were found in a wooded area in North Carolina earlier this month have been identified as a man missing since 2021, as investigators still look to confirm the cause of death.

Someone walking in a wooded area on Feb. 8 near Shady Grove Church Road discovered human remains, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office recovered the remains and other identifying articles. The remains were sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner identified the man as Steven Tyler Tuttle, who was first reported missing in June 2021.

At the time, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said they searched multiple locations but were unable to locate Tuttle.

More details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately available, and investigators have not determined a cause of death.

On June 12, 2021, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 32-year-old Tuttle was missing.

He was last seen on May 31 of that year in the Hinshaw Country Road area of Liberty, according to the sheriff’s office cold cases page. He was described as approximately 5’8″ tall and 190 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on his left hand. He was last seen wearing gym shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers.

The case is still under investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.