Human remains discovered days after devastating California fireworks facility explosion

Days after a California fireworks facility caught fire and exploded, authorities were able to reenter the building and confirm human remains were found.

Two people were injured, and seven others were reported missing following the blast, which happened Tuesday night in Esparto, California.

During a coordinated recovery operation, the Yolo County Coroner’s Division found human remains at the site, officials said on Friday.

No positive identifications have been made.

Recovery efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend as investigators, coroner personnel, and fire crews work carefully and respectfully throughout the process.

Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence previously said firefighters initially entered the building, but were later pulled out due to “the severity and the risks that were there.”

As of Wednesday night, they had not re-entered the building to search for the missing people, citing safety concerns.

The coroner’s office said it has been in contact with the families of those previously reported missing and will continue to provide them with timely updates as information becomes available.

Out of respect for the families, the county said it will not release the identities of the deceased until official identification has been made and next of kin have been formally notified.

The Esparto Fire Protection District requested arson and bomb investigators from CAL FIRE – Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to lead the origin and cause investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.

Yolo County is offering behavioral health and grief support services to those affected, and the district attorney’s office is providing a victim services program.