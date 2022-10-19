Huge Halloween skeleton snatched from Texas yard in broad daylight caught on camera

It’s no mystery how a giant skeleton went missing from the front yard of a home in Texas. The 14-foot skeleton was shamelessly hijacked in broad daylight from a front yard in a neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

The theft was captured on a neighbor’s security camera at a condominium community at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The footage shows a woman pulling up in a white SUV and leisurely taking apart the gangly ghoulish decoration. The individual later shoves the dismembered skeleton into her vehicle and drives away.

Grazia Ruskin, the president of the HOA for the Austin condominium community, said her neighbor was the victim of the pre-Halloween heist and does not want to be identified.



Ruskin said that the victims hope that the security footage will lead to the identification of the brazen bone rustler. They are offering a $50 reward to anyone with information that will lead to retrieving the skeleton.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the neighborhood at [email protected]