How congressman’s death impacts new Congress, Ye’s interview goes off the rails and more top headlines

UNTIMELY DEATH – What Virginia congressman’s passing means for the new Congress as Republicans set to take majority. Continue reading …

UNWELCOMING GUEST – Warnock’s former church repeatedly hosted virulent antisemite. Continue reading …

ON THE WORLD STAGE – Many Iranians feel a US win in World Cup matchup could hurt regime as protest movement unfolds. Continue reading …

RISING FROM THE ASHES – How canceled celebs like Johnny Depp and Will Smith are defying the odds and making comebacks in Hollywood. Continue reading …

‘WALK THE F OFF’: Ye storms out of interview after exchange on antisemitism accusations goes off the rails. Continue reading …

‘WOKE’ WOES – GOP pushing back against Biden military policies as defense bill vote looms. Continue reading …

FREEZING THEM OUT – New England’s high heating costs exacerbated by federal government. Continue reading …

IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT – Supreme Court to hear arguments in case challenging Mayorkas deportation memo. Continue reading …

NOTABLE OMISSION – Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter absent from Biden family stockings for second year in a row. Continue reading …

CA$H FOR COVERAGE? – FTX founder gave money to liberal media before company’s collapse. Continue reading …

‘NOT HAPPENING’ – MSNBC analysts deny ‘crisis,’ claim border is ‘not being overrun.’ Continue reading …

‘BEAT THE VIRUS’ – NYT, CNN once claimed China ‘won’ the pandemic, now citizens are revolting. Continue reading …

UNLEARNING ‘WOKEISM’ – Graduate slams cult-like college education. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Iranian reporter plays race card in World Cup press conference. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Shanghai is the largest prison camp in human history. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Joe Biden is not standing up for the freedom fighters in China. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – China doesn’t have to invade the United States to subdue and change us.Continue reading …

‘TIS THE SEASON – This Giving Tuesday, strengthen your family legacy and give back. Continue reading …

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY – Special operations vets hope to help Gold Star families with skydiving record attempt. Continue reading …

TAKING FLIGHT – Air Force to unveil new $2 billion stealth bomber. Continue reading …

VIRAL STARS – Mother chimp and adorable new baby light up internet with sweet moment. Continue reading …

“Entire Chinese cities had been quarantined [from COVID], the whole city. Huge numbers of people were forcibly locked inside their own homes, in some cases to starve to death. Secret police cruised the streets forcing pedestrians into windowless vans for being outside… It was a hellish dystopian scene.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

