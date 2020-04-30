How America is honoring coronavirus frontline workers

Everyday workers thrusted into key roles during the coronavirus pandemic have been hailed as heroes as they continue to perform their jobs while much of the world continues to hunker in their homes.

For their sacrifice, many are being honored in various ways from free meals to simple thank-yous.

Below are several tributes to celebrate health care and other frontline workers.

Action figures

Toy-giant Mattel unveiled a new collectible line of action figures leading the fight against COVID-19. The #ThankYouHeroes assortment features 16 figures, including nurses, grocery store workers, delivery drivers and emergency medical personnel.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” said Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of infant and preschool for Mattel.

“Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults,” he added.

The figures will be available beginning May 31 and will sell for $20, and $15 from each sale to be donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, a charity to support frontline health workers.

Military tribute

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels performed a flyover in New York City to honor first responders and essential workers Tuesday.

The flyover began over the George Washington Bridge between New Jersey and Manhattan, and continued over New York City before traversing parts of Long Island and Connecticut.

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nationwide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.” Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell said earlier this week

Standing ovation

The most low-key tribute to workers braving COVID-19 are the daily praise in some areas in the form of applause. In parts of New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, people take a moment to clap every night at 7 p.m.

The movement has also caught on in other locales.

Glowing skyline

Some large cities are using their skylines to show their support. Buildings across Chicago were lit in blue on April 25 to honor workers.

In New York, the famous Empire State Building Wednesday night honored the workforce of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which manages the city’s bus and subway systems.

“Our employees are working tirelessly to keep the city moving and get essential employees to where they have to go during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MTA chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye. “They are among the heroes of this moment in history. We honor them every day for their dedication and tonight everyone within view of the Empire State Building will know others are joining us in honoring and thanking our employees.”