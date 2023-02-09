Houston teen involved in robbery, shooting and caused lockdown at high school was out of jail on bonds

A Houston high school student who tried hiding from police in a school, causing a lockdown, following a police shooting during an attempted robbery was out of jail on bond at the time.

Mahamoudou Sylla, 19, was out on multiple bonds at the time he was allegedly involved in the shooting near Wisdom High School last week.

“He was out on multiple bonds,” Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers Houston told Fox Houston. “The first bond was for evading arrest, the second bond was really serious aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon with three other co-defendants.”

He is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and robbery while making threats. Sylla is being held in the Harris County jail with no bond, according to jail records.

Sylla and two other suspects – John Nsenguwera, 18, and a 17-year-old year teen – were involved in a robbery last week at an apartment complex when one of the suspects allegedly shot at someone. Houston police officers responded and an officer shot Nsenguwera, who allegedly pointed a gun at the cops. He was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The underage suspect was arrested at the scene. Sylla fled on foot and got a ride from a random motorist to the high school where he is a student. The driver told police he thought he was just giving a ride to a high school student and was not aware of the police-involved shooting.

Once at the school, Sylla fled into the school auditorium, where at least 100 students were gathered, police said.

“We were able, with our SWAT team and other police officers from all of our agencies, went in and got that suspect out safely with no one hurt,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the time.

Houston Independent School District Police Chief Pete Lopez said Sylla was in school that morning but left and came back.

Sylla had been free on bail since September and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, the local news report said. He was allowed to go to school.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district. Sylla is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.