Houston shooting at tire shop leaves two people dead

A shooting at a Houston tire shop left two people dead on Sunday morning.

Police say that the shooting happened at a tire shop in Southeast Houston a little after 11 a.m., according to FOX 26. The Houston Police department said that a shooter who is unidentified got into an argument with a man inside the tire shop, which turned into a physical altercation.

A man at the tire shop attempted to stop the fight, and the unidentified person fired several rounds, which killed two men inside at the shop.

Police say that the shooter is being described in his mid-20s to early 30s and is a Hispanic male, according to the report, which states that he fled from the scene in a dark-colored GMC truck that is a mid-2000 model.

According to police, it’s unclear if the shooter had a motive or what his relationship with the individuals were.

The incident is under investigation by police.