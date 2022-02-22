Houston robbery suspect captured on video moments after victim allegedly shot and killed 9-year-old girl

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surveillance footage of a robbery at a Houston drive-thru ATM moments before a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed while traveling with her family inside a vehicle was released by police Tuesday.

The footage of the Feb. 14 incident at a Chase Bank shows a suspect approaching a vehicle just before 9:45 p.m.

Investigators said Tony Earls, 41, was with his wife inside a car when another man walked up and robbed them at gunpoint, the Houston Police Department said. When the robber fled, Earls got out the car and used his weapon to shoot at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into, police said.

Arlene Alvarez was seated in the back and was struck by a bullet. She later died at a hospital.

Earls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He was released on bail $100,000 bail.

In the footage, the robbery suspect is seen fleeing the scene on foot and jumping over a fence, possibly toward a nearby apartment complex.

He picks something up from the ground before going over the fence and appears to fire a shot. Investigators believe he may be left-handed because he held the handgun in his left hand.

He is described as Black and six feet tall. He was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.