FOX News 

Houston police patrol vehicles rammed by suspects in stolen car, sending officer to hospital

Two people in a stolen car allegedly rammed into two Houston police vehicles Tuesday before being taken into custody, leaving one officer hospitalized.

Houston police officers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to investigate a reported stolen car in the city’s Jersey Village neighborhood, Fox Houston reported. When they arrived, the suspects rammed into two police cruisers, the news outlet said.

A Houston police officer was taken to a hospital when two suspects in a stolen car rammed two police vehicles.
(Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

One of the officers was taken to hospital with a concussion, the report said.

That officer’s name was not released. The identities of the two suspects have also been withheld.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP