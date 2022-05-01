Houston police officers injured when drunk driving suspect crashes into patrol car: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a police car in southwest Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, injuring two officers at the scene.

An officer was blocking traffic for a tow truck that was loading a broken down vehicle on the Southwest Freeway around 5:15 a.m. when the suspect rear ended the police cruiser in a red Ford Focus, Fox 26 Houston reports.

One officer suffered a concussion and another suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

TEXAS DEPUTY KILLED IN FATAL CRASH BY SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER

The 39-year-old suspect was charged with intoxication assault, according to Fox 26 Houston. His identity has not been released by police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Separately, another suspected drunk driver crashed into a Houston police officer’s vehicle and another woman’s car around 3:00 a.m. in northwest Houston.

The officer was uninjured and the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated.