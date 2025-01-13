Houston pimp wanted for human trafficking apprehended after being admitted to hospital

A Houston pimp who skipped bail during a trial 20 months ago that, even in his absence, resulted in a 75-year prison sentence for human trafficking is back in custody.

Thaddeus Allen, 36, had a warrant issued for his arrest in April 2023 after he failed to appear for his trial, according to then-Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that Allen is back in custody after being admitted into a Houston hospital under an alias on New Year’s Eve. Investigators said Allen was in critical condition after overdosing on PCP and methamphetamine.

But it was not until Monday that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located Allen after receiving a tip.

“The ‘Ghost’ is no longer the ‘Ghost.’ That was his nickname that he was not so relevantly given because of his pension to disappear into the night,” Andy Kahan of Houston Crime Stoppers told the station. “This guy was a bad, bad dude. I mean, if you’re looking for a poster child for human trafficking, compelling prostitution, for taking girls and turning them into traffickers, Thaddeus Allen would be No. 1”

Houston Crime Stoppers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for information about the arrest on Sunday.

Allen’s weeklong trial began April 10, and he appeared for the first five days.

But when court commenced for the sixth day, he failed to appear to hear the closing arguments in his case.

Despite not being in the court building, the jury deliberated after hearing about Allen’s extended arrest record and found him guilty of human trafficking. Along with human trafficking, Allen had pending charges for aggravated promotion of prostitution involving numerous women.

The jury handed down a 75-year prison sentence, which Allen will be required to serve half of before he is eligible for parole.

The DA’s office described Allen as a “habitual felon” with several felony convictions on his record, which include evading police and burglary.

When he was charged with human trafficking and other charges, Allen was freed from custody after posting $200,000 bail.

“He’d been in and out of prison. I guess all of a sudden, he went, ‘You know, this just isn’t looking too good for me,’ and he said, ‘I’m gone. I’m out of here,'” Kahan told FOX 26 last week. “Crime Stoppers, we put out up to a $15,000 reward for any information, and I’m trying to find out if it was one of our tips that led to his arrest. This is a good day that we finally got him back in custody.”

Kahan added that the sheriff’s office caught up with Allen and that he remained in custody at the hospital. Once he is released, detectives told the station, Allen would head straight to jail.