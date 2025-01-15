Houston manhunt ends: Suspect accused of fatally shooting deputy is shot and killed by police

A Houston manhunt ended Wednesday evening when police shot and killed the suspect they said fatally shot a deputy who was trying to serve a warrant.

Houston Police said 56-year-old Robert Lee Davis, also known as Christopher Davis, was wanted in connection to the deputy’s death.

“A short time ago, the suspect was shot by law enforcement officers behind the businesses near the original shooting scene here on Stella Link,” police said in a post on X. “The suspect is deceased.”

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said earlier in the day that Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesus Jesse Vargas was killed after being shot in the head while serving a warrant on a repeat offender.

“This afternoon, we lost a local hero in Deputy Sheriff Vargas from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,” Whitmire said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Dollar General store at about 11:30 a.m.

Vargas and his partner were serving a warrant on the offender in the parking lot, and when they approached the fugitive’s vehicle, he reportedly opened fire and fled the scene.

Vargas was working as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Officials said Vargas was shot in the head.

Vargas was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vargas was a 17-year veteran of the force and leaves behind a wife and three children, authorities said.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen posted on X that his department was aiding in the search for the suspect.

“We are praying for the officer shot while serving a warrant this morning,” Rosen wrote. “Please keep this officer and his family in your prayers!!!! I have deputies attached to this task force who are out searching for the suspect with our other law enforcement partners!”

Prior to being found, police released a photo of Davis, who was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Houston assisted police in the search for Davis.