Houston man charged with killing two men in restaurant still being sought, police say

Authorities in Houston have identified a suspect who remains at large along with two others in the deadly shooting of two men in a restaurant

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is charged with capital murder in the Oct. 5 deaths of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and 51-year-old Long Nguyen.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at the Tai Loi Restaurant, the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene and found the two men unresponsive in a dining booth with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. All the restaurant patrons had fled before the police arrived.

Witnesses told investigators that three suspects in a stolen Toyota Camry went inside the restaurant with handguns, police said.

Dang was identified as the shooter. After shots rang out, all three fled back to the car.

The two other unidentified suspects are also being sought. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.