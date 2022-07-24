Houston gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, two others wounded

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager was shot and killed at a gas station in southeast Houston on Saturday evening and two others were wounded, according to police.

The two wounded teens, described as “juveniles” by Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu, were taken to a hospital down the street by a bystander who witnessed the shooting.

One of them was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition with a graze wound.

Two suspects parked their vehicle behind the gas station and opened fire at 10:23 p.m. The victims knew the gunmen, but the motive is unclear, Cantu said.

“We don’t really have a good description of the vehicle,” Cantu told reporters at the scene.

“We know that there were two Black suspects here, one with shorts, black shirt … flip-flops and white socks. The other suspect had long pants, dark-colored clothing,” she said.