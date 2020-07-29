Houston boy, 12, charged in murder of woman found dead in apartment

Houston police have charged a 12-year-old boy with murder in connection with a woman’s shooting death Saturday, investigators said.

First responders found Sharon Hawkins, a 50-year-old courthouse security guard, dead of gunshot wounds in the bedroom of a co-worker’s apartment in the Greenspoint neighborhood around 4:40 p.m., according to local reports.

“What put it in a 12-year-old boy’s head to walk up to somebody and just kill them in the house?” Kenisha Hawkins, the victim’s sister-in-law, asked Houston-based Fox 26.

The boy, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, had initially been considered a witness, according to two detectives on the case. He allegedly told police he saw someone dressed in all black leaving the scene – but investigators found no signs of forced entry, and the boy became a suspect.

Houston police announced they had a possible suspect detained as early as Saturday – but did not announce charges until Monday.

The boy faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police transferred him into the custody of Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities.

Authorities did not immediately provide a motive for the slaying. And it’s unclear how he was connected to the victim.

“I know that she was staying with a co-worker, but at this point, all [we’re] doing is assuming who the 12-year-old is,” Hawkins’ sister-in-law told Fox 26.

