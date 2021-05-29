Houston-area nail salon employee shot at shopping center
Authorities in Harris County, Texas, were searching for two female suspects Saturday night after a nail salon employee was shot.
The shooting happened at a shopping center in Katy, just outside Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
No immediate information was available about the condition of the victim or the descriptions of the suspects.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.