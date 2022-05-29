Houston apparent road rage shooting leaves one person hospitalized

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An apparent road rage incident in Houston, Texas, has left at least one person hospitalized on early Sunday morning.

Witnesses say that a white Pontiac and a black Chevy Monte Carlo had “some type of disturbance” at around 3 a.m. and eventually escalated to the point of a road rage incident, according to FOX 26 Houston, and a passenger of the Pontiac stepped out of the car and began firing shots into the Monte Carlo.

Two people who were in the Monte Carlo got out of the car and allegedly returned fire, running away at the same time, according to the report.

Officials say that the Pontiac’s driver was taken to the hospital after being hit in the head, and a passenger was left with injuries but is expected to survive, according to the report.

Police are still investigating the incident.