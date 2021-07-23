Houston ambulance with patient, EMTs inside is carjacked at gunpoint, police say

Two Houston firefighter EMTs and a hospital patient have emerged unscathed Friday after the ambulance they were traveling in was ran off the road and carjacked at gunpoint, officials say.

“Firefighter EMTs/Paramedics face many dangers while they protect our city by providing highest level of care. They should never be assaulted while performing their life saving work!” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena posted on Twitter, while also thanking Houston Police for their “quick response and safe resolution to this incident.”

The armed suspect later was taken into custody without incident after police used GPS to track the runaway vehicle down.

HOUSTON MOTEL SHOOTING LEAVES 3 DEAD, INCLUDING SUSPECTED GUNMAN

The carjacking unfolded around 3 a.m. this morning in the Meyerland neighborhood, according to KHOU.

“HFD was transporting a patient to the hospital when a car ran the ambulance off the road and took the ambulance at gunpoint,” Houston Police said in a tweet. “One firefighter was left on the side of the road.”

The ambulance then sped off with the other firefighter and the patient still inside.

That firefighter realized something was amiss when the vehicle started traveling in the wrong direction and after looking through a window, she noticed that another person was driving, KHOU reported, citing comments from Pena.

During the ordeal, the suspect reportedly was heard telling dispatchers that he was now driving the ambulance.

Pena later hailed the firefighter for helping “deescalate” the situation and another ambulance was called in to transport the patient to the hospital after the suspect was taken into custody, KHOU reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

The Houston Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.