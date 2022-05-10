House passes $40 billion Ukrainian aid package

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives has passed a nearly $40 billion bill that will aid Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The bill, which includes military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, cleared the chamber 368 to 57. No Democrats opposed the bill.

The sum comes just over the $33 billion President Biden initially requested from the chamber. The bill now heads to the Senate where it has bipartisan support.

On Monday, Biden urged the chamber to “immediately” consider his proposed bill as it could provide additional weapons and funds for humanitarian services in Ukraine.

“The plan was substantial in size, because the need is substantial: We must stand by Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression,” Biden said Monday. “The need is also urgent: I have nearly exhausted the resources given to me by a bipartisan majority in Congress to support Ukraine’s fighters.”

The president said the aid “has been critical to Ukraine’s success on the battlefield.”

In a unique move, Biden said he did not wish the Ukraine aid to be tied up with any other packages, such as coronavirus relief, or any other agenda items that could prevent its passage.

“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort,” Biden added.

Biden’s funding bill for Ukraine includes over $20 billion in weapons and security assistance for Ukraine, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program.

