House OKs Russian oil ban, spending bill with $13.6B in Ukraine aid

RUSSIAN OIL BAN – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend energy imports from Russia Wednesday, a day after President Biden signed an executive order enacting a similar ban. The bill passed 414-17, with only 15 Republicans and two Democrats voting against it. Continue reading …

HOUSE OKS UKRAINE AID – The House of Representatives voted 361-69 to approve a $1.5. trillion spending bill funding government through Sept. 30 that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine amid the war with Russia. Continue reading …

BREAKING POINT – China has remained largely supportive of Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine, but that support has a breaking point, according to one expert.Continue reading …

ENERGY INDEPENDENT – Faced with record-breaking gas prices, Maryland residents believe America needs to be more energy independent. Continue reading …

‘TONE-DEAF LEFT’ – Journalists, pundits and liberal celebrities alike have offered an onslaught of energy takes as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues. Continue reading …

TRUMP’S TAKE – Former President Trump told Fox News that President Joe Biden is “letting the radical climate extremists run our country while the world burns.” Continue reading …

BULLY PULPIT – Jen Psaki vocally condemned a Florida parental rights bill Democrats have branded a “Don’t Say Gay” bill, despite it not banning word “gay” in schools. Continue reading …

TAKE A WALK – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to respond when asked what she would say to Americans who are facing record prices at the gas pump. Continue reading …

GRANHOLM SILENT – Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm refused to answer questions from a Fox News reporter while her aides scrambled to push reporters away. Continue reading …

BIDEN ADMIN CONDEMNED – Ret. Gen. Jack Keane condemned the Biden administration for hesitating to supply Ukraine with defensive equipment in a timely manner. Continue reading …

OIL A LOW PRIORITY- Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., accused the Left of having a low prioritization of American oil and security. Continue reading …

BIDEN SURROGATES – Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt discussed the Biden administration dispatching Kamala Harris and Gen. Mark Milley to meet with allies. Continue reading …

ALL RELATED – Former Keystone XL pipeline worker Neal Crabtree insisted that President Biden’s policies “have everything to do with” exorbitant energy prices. Continue reading …

BAD DEAL – Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe slammed President Biden for negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran. Continue reading …

BIOLABS AT RISK – Jesse Watters warned that Ukrainian biolabs in Odesa and Kyiv could be in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “hands in a matter of days.” Continue reading …

DARRELL ISSA – Ukraine may be story of Russian aggression, but the preamble is the Biden admin’s failure to strengthen America industrially and economically. Continue reading …

JAMES ANDERSON – As Russian forces solidify their stranglehold on Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must be prepared to stand up a government in exile. Continue reading …

JAMES COLEMAN – As energy prices skyrocket and Europe considers whether to follow the new U.S. ban on importing Russian oil and gas, policymakers should consider how to build a stronger energy system, better prepared for future disruptions. Continue reading …

SERHIL POPOV – I’m in Ukraine and the noise of approaching missiles and jets is terrifying. Continue reading …

BUCK SEXTON AND JACK CARR – War is hell, and the fighting in Ukraine is only going to get worse in the days ahead. Continue reading …

CONSUMER PRICES – Soaring U.S. inflation is expected to continue to surge with no relief in sight, as the costs of consumer goods climb to new heights. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN PERFORMERS CANCEL – Russian performers have begun canceling concerts in their home country and joining a larger “no to war” campaign. Continue reading …

BRITTNEY GRINER – Two congressmen have asked the Biden administration to send Vladimir Putin a message about the WNBA star being held. Continue reading …

JUSSIE SMOLLETT – On Thursday, Jussie Smollett, star of the television show “Empire,” returns to court for sentencing. Continue reading …

MISTAKEN IDENTITY – ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler was in tense situation when detained in January outside a Bank of America branch. Continue reading …

“Are we about to face another lockdown — another period of time when Americans feel like they can’t travel, they can’t even maybe go to work or see family — well, not travel for pleasure anyway — only for essential activities?”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

