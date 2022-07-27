House Dems blasts DCCC interference in GOP primaries boosting pro-Trump candidates

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are experiencing internal tensions over their party’s campaign offices pushing pro-Donald Trump candidates who believe the former president won the 2020 election.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is paying big money to boost GOP candidates who they see as weak opponents in local and state elections, regardless of political platform.

Thus far, the DCCC has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars bankrolling ads for Republican hopeful John Gibbs against incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Meijer.

“The DCCC is laser focused on holding the House majority, which we will accomplish by fighting for every competitive seat,” DCCC spokesperson Helen Kalla said in a statement to Politico. “Kevin McCarthy is an anti-choice insurrectionist coddler and conspiracy enabler, and we will do what it takes to keep the speaker’s gavel out of his hands.”

The DCCC told Fox News on Monday that it plans to spend $425,000 on a new ad buy to boost Gibbs against Meijer, who was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“Dirty games like this are part and parcel of political campaigns. But when you talk about putting money behind candidates who want to come to Washington and destroy our democracy […] it’s not a political, dirty trick anymore. It’s unconscionable,” Rep. Kathleen Rice told the outlet.

A left-wing group dedicated to electing progressives that is backed by “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting the national Democratic Party’s leadership following the recent attempts to meddle in congressional primaries.

“Democratic Party leadership will literally support Republicans before they start supporting progressives,” Justice Democrats wrote in a Wednesday morning tweet that included a report detailing spending by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to boost the Trump-backed challenger to incumbent Meijer.

The Justice Democrats’ reaction to the DCCC’s involvement in the race highlights the continued divide between progressives and moderates in the party that have consistently clashed over various policy points and campaign strategy each election cycle.

Moderate Democrats have, however, continued to largely defeat their progressive challengers in primaries across the country this year as the party fights to minimize what many expect to be a victory for Republicans in November.