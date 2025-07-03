House advances Trump’s massive agenda bill after fiscal hawks cave and more top headlines

​

1. House advances Trump’s massive agenda bill after fiscal hawks cave

2. Millions of Americans warned of terror threat ahead of July 4th celebrations

3. Several missing after powerful explosion at fireworks facility



SCRIPTURE SUPPRESSED – Ski park faces lawsuit after allegedly firing employee for sharing Bible verses on social media.

DREAM TEAM DELIVERS – Critical move from Diddy's attorneys avoided 'disaster,' OJ Simpson's lawyer says.

READ IT – Plea agreement Kohberger accepted to avoid death for murdering Idaho students.

AERIAL WARFARE – Feds to airdrop millions of radiation-treated flies in bizarre border operation.

ICED OUT – Southernmost city in hot water after voting to end agreement that removed criminals.

UNLIKELY ALLIANCE – Obama and Bush make rare public rebukes of Trump admin.

BORDER BATTLEGROUND – Troops get new powers under Trump's bold border strategy.

SHOWDOWN – Trump calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to immediately resign.

NOT LEAVING – ICE flips script on Los Angeles mayor after telling authorities to 'go home.'

NEWSROOM MELTDOWN – CBS staffers revolt over Paramount's 'shameful' Trump settlement.

'ON THE TABLE' – CNN commentator suggests investigating Trump children's citizenship status.

RADICAL RHETORIC – Democratic lawmaker under fire for 'disgusting' attack on immigration agents.

'WRITING ON THE WALL' – Dem strategist predicts Trump could cheat in 2026 midterms if GOP power slips.

HUGH HEWITT: – Morning Glory: Will the House Freedom Caucus desert President Trump and trigger a massive tax hike?

BETHANY MANDEL – Why are museums pushing climate change instead of celebrating America?

GERM ZONE – Flight attendant reveals 'disgusting' truth about airplane bathrooms.

HOLIDAY HAZARDS – Doctors warn of 'traumatic' July 4th dangers as ER visits soar nationwide.

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic ice cream and marvelous museums.

BALTIC BEAUTY – Rare Christian cross among spectacular 1,000-year-old Viking treasures found.

LOOK UP – Rare 'tsunami' roll cloud hovers over beachgoers in popular spot.

RILEY GAINES – UPenn Title IX deal is a huge step in accountability.

CHARLIE HURT – This was the greatest week of any presidency I've seen.

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you.



