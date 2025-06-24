Honeymoon ends in tragedy as lightning strike claims newlywed’s life on Florida beach

​

A fairytale turned into a nightmare after authorities reveal that the man killed by a lightning strike on a Florida beach was on his honeymoon.

The Volusia County Beach Safety confirmed to WTVG that the victim, a 29-year-old man, was visiting from Colorado with his new bride, when he was struck by lightning on Friday afternoon while he was standing in ankle-deep water.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, Volusia County Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphurs shared in an update on Monday with WESH.

Malphurs told the outlet that the storm was still miles away from the beach, making the strike “an extremely rare occurrence.”

“It was clear blue sky, and the storm was like miles away from us,” a witness described to WESH.

Volusia County Mike Chitwood addressed the tragedy and also confirmed the victim was a tourist visiting on his honeymoon.

“So sorry for the tragic loss of a young man here on a delayed honeymoon with his wife,” Chitwood wrote in a post on Facebook.

“At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come. Sending sincere condolences to this young woman on behalf of all of us in Volusia County who were hoping against hope that the diligent efforts of our lifeguards, EMS team and ER staff would bring him back to her,” he continued.

City officials confirmed to WTVG that two other people were also “indirectly struck” by lightning in New Smyrna Beach on Friday.

Both victims were reportedly golfing at the Venetian Bay Golf Course when they were struck. However, neither person had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

Florida experiences more lightning strikes per square mile than any other state, averaging about 1.2 million lightning strikes each year, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This was the first death caused by lightning in Florida in 2025.

So far, there have been at least 3 lightning-related deaths in 2025, taking place in North Carolina, Mississippi, and Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Volusia County Beach Safety and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

