Honduran national arrested after 2 migrants found dead in Texas train car

A Honduran national has been taken into custody following the deaths of two migrants who were found among a group that was “suffocating” inside a train car in Texas last week, reports say.

Denniso Carranza Gonzales is now facing a charge of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants resulting in death after the incident Friday in Uvalde County, Texas, according to KSAT, citing a criminal complaint from Homeland Security Investigations.

The station reported that Gonzales told authorities he was a “foot guide” for the migrants and was helping them travel from Piedras Negras, Mexico to San Antonio.

The complaint, according to KSAT, said Gonzales told investigators a second man had instructed him and the migrants to get inside the train car on Friday, but they started to become “worried” after the individual locked the doors behind the group.

Gonzales reportedly said the people inside the train car “looked to him for guidance as he was their foot guide and responsible for them.”

When the train car started to become hot inside, Gonzales said he called the second man to open the door to let cooler air in – but the man never picked up his phone, KSAT reported, citing the complaint.

At that point, Gonzales instructed the group to start calling 911, the station added.

Two Honduran nationals were pronounced dead at the scene, while 15 other migrants were in need of “immediate medical attention” after the train came to a halt.

“We are heartbroken to learn of yet another tragic incident of migrants taking the dangerous journey,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Saturday.

Gonzales also said he has been a smuggling guide for three months and smugglers “stated he would be taken care of for continuing to smuggle groups,” KSAT quoted the complaint as saying.

The Uvalde Police Department said it received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. from someone who said there were “numerous undocumented immigrants ‘suffocating’ inside a train car,” adding that the U.S. Border Patrol was informed and was able to stop the train two to three miles east of Knippa, Texas.

“Union Pacific is deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border,” the train’s operator said in a statement.

“We take the safety of all individuals seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect illegal items and people riding inside or on our rail cars,” it added. “This incident is under investigation.”

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.