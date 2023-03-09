Honduran man wanted for murder caught sneaking through private ranch in Texas near US-Mexico border

A Honduran national wanted for murder was arrested in Texas on Tuesday night after sneaking across the U.S.-Mexico border and onto a private ranch, authorities told Fox News.

Servio Leiva Gonzales, 39, was taken into custody when elite troopers with a Texas Department of Public Safety brush team found him trespassing on a private ranch at the border in Kinney County, Texas.

Gonzales was pictured with three other male individuals who were also apprehended. Details on the three others captured were not immediately available.

Gonzales was wanted for homicide with a gun in Honduras and was to be considered armed and dangerous, according to an Interpol notice.

He will face state charges for criminal trespassing before being extradited to Honduras, DPS officials told Fox News.

The DPS brush team works the private ranches in Kinney County as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

The operation was launched to catch individuals trying to evade or sneak into the U.S. across the southern border amid the enormous spike in migrant encounters which took place in 2021.

The operation led to over 348,0000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 24,000 criminal arrests – as well as the seizure of 361 million lethal doses of fentanyl, which is primarily smuggled across the U.S. border from Mexico, according to statistics cited in the Lone Star Reimbursement Act, legislation introduced in the House last week.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.