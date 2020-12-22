Homicides hit all-time high in another major city

There were two more homicides in Memphis on Sunday, bringing the total to another record of 323 in 2020.

Police say the high numbers come from gangs, drugs, domestic violence, and guns, according to WREG. The latest numbers, which include 284 murders, represent 100 more than 2019.

The Grind City reached another record earlier this month when it had its 300th homicide. The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

HOMICIDE RATE INCREASED 34% IN FALL COMPARED TO 2019, STUDY FINDS

Memphis was just one many cities in which violent crime spiked this year.

Data released earlier this month showed that 21 cities — including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia — had an increase of 610 homicides, or 34% more, in the fall. That was slightly lower than the 42% jump seen in the summer.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal noted in October that Memphis was seeing an injection of federal money to help combat gangs, drug trafficking, and gun crime.

“Essentially, all of the federal agent resources are dedicated to combating the violent crime-drivers in Memphis, which include gang conspiracies, federal firearms violations, business robbery and carjacking offenders, and drug trafficking organizations,” U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant’s office told the Appeal.