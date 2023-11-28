Homemade license plate on stolen car leads to California woman’s arrest

A California woman was arrested after she was spotted with a handwritten fake license plate on the back of a suspected stolen car.

The arrest happened on Friday morning in the city of Benicia, which is located about 30 miles north of San Francisco.

The suspect, 38-year-old Angel Rachiene Bolton, wrote the license plate numbers with a thick black marker on what police believed to be printer paper and then taped it to the back of a silver Kia Rio LX, which was reportedly stolen out of Alameda, according to the Benica Police Department.

“We know we are not superheroes, but just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the Benica Police Department wrote on Facebook reportedly stolen out of Alameda.

MIAMI MOGUL USES PLANE BANNER TO FIND WIFE’S STOLEN PURPLE ROLLS-ROYCE

To make matters even worse, police said the counterfeit plate’s tags were expired, reading “JAN 2023” where a real registration sticker should be.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLAUNTING STOLEN MERCEDES ONLINE FOLLOWING ‘RASH’ OF CAR BREAK-INS: DEPUTIES

According to arrest records, Bolton was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor possession of “unlawful paraphernalia.”

“Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current,” the Benicia Police joked in the Facebook post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP