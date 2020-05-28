Homeless San Francisco man 'well-known' for 'threatening' locals accused of killing 94-year-old man

A homeless San Francisco has been arrested in connection with the death of a 94-year-old man who was walking his dog on Monday morning, authorities said.

Leo Hainzl was with his dog, Fritz, near Glen Canyon Park around 8:15 a.m. when he was allegedly assaulted by Peter Rocha with a stick. Hainzl fell and hit his head, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Rocha was detained by police officers who recognized him from the description of the suspect involved in the assault.

He was booked into the San Francisco County jail on murder, assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury, according to jail records. He is being held without bail.

Rocha, who has a history of mental illness, is well-known by police and residents in the area after several complaints of harassment and threatening locals. Police repeatedly were summoned to deal with him, city and county Supervisor Rafael Mandelman told KRON-TV.

“We’ve been hearing from neighbors, he’s been out on the street threatening folks,” he said. “They called police many many times, older folks felt very threatened in particular, kids, he has been a challenge in the neighborhood for sometime and the police have been out and talk to him and offered him services on many occasions and people knew he was suffering from mental illness, he was not taking his medication but the police were not able to get him services and nobody else was either.”

Hainzl was a longtime neighborhood resident and has immigrated to the United States to escape Nazi persecution in Austria, according to KNTV.

San Francisco, like other cities up and down California, has grappled with an increasing homeless population, resulting in encampments near public spaces. The city has more than 8,000 homeless people.