Homeless encampment in Oakland goes up in flames

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large fire was burning in Oakland, California, Thursday evening. Residents who live nearby took to social media to say it is burning at a homeless encampment. The video also appeared to show firefighters on the scene.

The fire appears to be burning under a bridge near Lake Merritt in the center of the city.

ASSAULTS, FIRES, ROACH INFESTATIONS IN SAN FRANCISCO’S HOTELS FOR HOMELESS PROGRAM REVEALED

Flames could be seen rising above the bridge and thick black smoke was rising above the city’s skyline. One social media user said the encampment had been in the area for at least a year with no action taken to clean it up.

What sounded like small explosions could be heard in the video posted to social media.

LA HOMELESS DIRECTOR RESIGNS OVER PAY DISPUTE AS TENS OF THOUSANDS ON STREETS: ‘WE HAVE DESIGNED THE CRISIS’

The city has been dealing with a homeless crisis for years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Oakland Police for further details but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.