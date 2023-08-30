Homeless California man breaks into home, touches girl, 12, is found in family’s car, police say

A homeless man on parole in California has been arrested after sneaking into a home and touching a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Riverside police officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a possible home burglary, and found a suspect down the street when they arrived. Daveon Alvarez, 28, a transient, entered the unlocked home and saw the girl sleeping on the couch, the Riverside Police Department said.

He touched the girl’s face, which startled her and prompted her to run off to alert her family, authorities said.

Alvarez, who was on parole for auto theft, allegedly took a set of keys from the home and fled.

He was found after a neighbor reported seeing him inside a car belonging to the family of the home he allegedly entered.

Police arrested Alvarez on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child, burglary, attempted auto theft, and violation of parole. He is being held without bail.

In a social media post, the police department noted that California doesn’t consider the alleged crimes as “violent” and that it couldn’t release his mugshot “for you to see a much better image of him.”