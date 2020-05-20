Home of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew cordoned off by investigators

The family home of Suzanne Morphew, the 49-year-old Colorado mom who has been missing since Mother’s Day, has been cordoned off by authorities, according to reports.

The home “is being held as part of the investigation,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation told KDVR. Her family is not being allowed into the home.

Morphew, of Maysville, went for a bike ride on Mother’s Day and hasn’t been seen since. Both the CBI and FBI are involved in the investigation.

Her family has offered $200,000 for her safe return, and earlier this week her husband, Barry Morphew, released a video on Facebook appealing for her return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you. Please we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you and I want you back so bad,” he said in the video.

Last week, authorities revealed they had found a “personal item” during the search for the mother of two.

The personal item turned up during a search involving nearly 90 investigators, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Friday.

“Local, state and federal investigators searched steep and rugged terrain in an effort to attempt to locate additional items of Ms. Morphew after investigators believed to have found a personal item of the missing woman on Thursday,” Spezze said.

A family member told Fox21 News that Suzanne’s bike was recovered on Sunday, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm this.

The uncle of Barry Morphew meanwhile told the affiliate: “She is one of the sweetest, one of the sweetest people you would ever want to meet.

“She’s the kind of person that everybody loved.”

He added that he believes his nephew had nothing to do with her disappearance.

“They’re a loving couple and I’ve never seen any kind of unhappiness with each other or produced by either one of them,” he said. “What you saw on that video from Barry the other day that’s exactly Barry and that’s exactly how he feels. He loves her and he wants her back, he wasn’t putting on. I think anybody that ever knew them at any point in their married life would tell you that they were as loving of a couple as you would find anywhere.”

