Hollywood Hills homeowner targeted in armed home invasion as Los Angeles robberies rise

A group of armed robbers targeted a high-end watch dealer who lives in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, stealing $30,000 in jewelry during the home invasion, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim, Anthony Farrer, told FOX11 Los Angeles that he was asleep in bed when the four suspects woke him up.

“I rolled back over and when I rolled back over, another guy walked out on one side it caught me off guard, and then I looked up and two more guys walked up and I had two guns in my face,” Farrer said.

The suspects tied up Farrer with zip-ties and demanded the watches he kept in his home, the station reported. Farrer said he pointed to two briefcases, which the suspects grabbed before leaving.

While those briefcases were empty, the suspects still got away with a backpack of jewelry and another briefcase worth $30,000, the report said.

Los Angeles police investigating the case said that witnesses saw a dark-colored sedan pull up next to the home and four suspects wearing ski masks exit. Investigators said the suspects entered the home through an unlocked sliding glass door, the station reported.

Farrer said that he felt like he was being followed over the last few days before the home invasion robbery.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighborhood is just 6 miles from Beverly Hills, where Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive, Clarence Avant, was allegedly shot and killed in her home during a home invasion robbery last year.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Tuesday said robberies in Los Angeles involving a firearm have increased 44% this year.

Robberies citywide have increased nearly 18%, according to LAPD data.

As of March 19, there were nearly 2,000 reported robberies year-to-date compared to 1,690 during the same period time in 2021. Those figures show that robberies involving a firearm account for 74% of the city’s robbery increase as well as 36% of all robberies.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.