Hiker triggers avalanche in Colorado, gets carried 40 feet, rescuers say

A 19-year-old hiker from Indiana was rescued on a mountain in Colorado on Saturday after he triggered an avalanche that swept him at least 40 feet and left him stranded, officials said.

The male hiker had gone off trail in deep snow on the Mt. Flora trail near Colorado Mines Peak north of Berthoud Pass when he triggered the slide, Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSR) said.

Video from the hiker showed where he ended up after the slide carried him at least 40 feet, the agency said.

“He then hiked downhill, towards the highway,” rescue officials said.

The hiker called for help just before 4 p.m. when “he finally realized he wasn’t going to be able to make it to the highway,” according to the agency.

A crew of 13 members responded to the call and met the hiker a couple of hours later. He was able to walk out on his own with snowshoes provided by rescuers.

“We would like to remind our readers that avalanche awareness and safety is not only for skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers,” GCSR wrote. “Hikers and snowshoers are also susceptible to being caught, injured or killed by being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

At the time of the slide, avalanche danger was rated “considerable,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said.

The hiker had told rescuers that the snow he was on when the avalanche occurred was hard and crusty, noting that there was a one-foot fracture line.