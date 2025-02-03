Hiker falls to his death at Zion National Park in Utah: ‘Was beyond help’

Utah officials recently announced the death of a hiker whose body was discovered in Zion National Park over the weekend.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that the tourist was found on the park’s Canyon Overlook Trail that morning. He was 37 years old, according to FOX Weather.

“At approximately 7:06 am the Consolidated Communications Center received a call reporting a possible fall of a hiker in Zion National Park,” the post read. “Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue was the first to arrive on scene and found a male deceased and determined he was beyond help at approximately 7:40 am.”

“Washington County Deputies arrived shortly after and confirmed their findings.”

UTAH BROTHERS SURVIVE AVALANCHE AFTER ONE PULLS OTHER OUT OF SNOW BURIAL

The sheriff’s office went on to say that park rangers from Zion National Park also responded to the scene, as well as the park’s search and rescue team.

“Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an active investigation,” the statement concluded. “No further details are available at this time.”

2 DEAD AFTER SEARCH FOR SASQUATCH IN WASHINGTON NATIONAL FOREST

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expresses our gratitude to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Zion Park Rangers, and the Zion Technical Search and Rescue for their assistance.”

It is not uncommon for fatal accidents to occur at U.S. national parks, including Zion National Park . Last January, a 63-year-old man from California died from cardiac arrest while hiking in Zion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In October, a 40-year-old man died after accidentally falling between 150 and 200 feet near one of Zion National Park’s canyons.