Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo pleads not guilty

Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect Robert Crimo III on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in a Lake County courtroom to fatally shooting seven people and injuring dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade in the town located about an hour north of Chicago.

Crimo quietly answered “yes” or “no questions to let the judge know that he understood her directives and stated his birthdate. He wore a short-sleeved, blue jumpsuit, a slim. Crimo’s parents appeared behind him.

Last week, an Illinois grand jury indicted Crimo on 117 counts for his role in the tragedy, including 21 counts of first-degree murder comprised of three counts of first-degree for each deceased victim.

Crimo is also charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Illinois State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart’s office.

There are a total of 47 named victims, an Illinois judge said during Wednesday’s arraignment. About two dozen family members and friends of victims also appeared in court to watch the arraignment.

Crimo’s parents have hired attorney George Gomez, who said the Crimo family wants to help the community heal.

The suspect allegedly climbed on a roof above the Fourth of July parade on Central Avenue and opened fire on spectators with a legally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle.

Crimo dropped the rifle at the scene in Highland Park but had another rifle with him as he drove to Madison, Wisconsin, and allegedly contemplated a second mass shooting that never materialized.

Authorities have yet to determine a definitive motive. Crimo had a total of five legally purchased firearms, including rifles and handguns. Those weapons were seized from his father’s home pursuant to a July search warrant.

Crimo came from a troubled household, where police responded to frequent 911 calls, one involving a threat of suicide from Crimo and another involving an alleged threat to kill his family, according to police reports.



Despite the threats and frequent police visits, his father, Robert Crimo Jr., signed an affidavit allowing his then-19-year-old son to apply for a state Firearms Ownership ID card, or FOID. FOID cards are mandatory for Illinois residents who wish to legally own firearms, and applicants under the age of 21 must also submit a parent’s written and notarized consent to apply.

Gomez said Wednesday that Crimo Jr. regrets the actions taken to sponsor their son for a FOID card and are heartbroken by all those affected by this tragic event

The seven victims who died in the shooting are Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; and Edwardo Uvaldo, 69.

The next hearing for Crimo is on November 1 at 12 p.m. CT at the Lake County Courthouse.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.