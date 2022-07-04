Highland Park shooting suspect description released after July 4 parade attack kills at least 6

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois police are looking for a White male suspect with black hair and a slim build after a gunman attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a wealthy suburb of Chicago, according to authorities. Investigators believe he is around 19 years old.

Police have recovered a rifle but said the unidentified gunman is still considered armed and dangerous.

He killed at least six people and wounded about two dozen more from a rooftop perch before fleeing, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said during an afternoon news briefing.

Gunfire broke out at the intersection of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in Highland Park around 10:24 a.m. CT Monday, according to authorities. The gunman remained at large as of 1 p.m., and police said he had not barricaded himself anywhere or taken hostages to their knowledge.

State police and Chicago officers raced to the scene to assist Highland Park Police in the investigation, and so did deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI is also assisting, authorities said.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area as they continue to hunt for the suspect.

