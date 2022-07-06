Highland Park shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder, more expected

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III was charged with murder Tuesday after firing 70 rounds into a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people, authorities said.

The Illinois State Attorney’s Office announced the seven first-degree murder charges, one for each victim.

The office said the suspect, 21, faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

Six victims have been identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, and Stephen Straus, 88, all of Highland Park; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico, 78.

A seventh victim has not yet been identified.

More charges are expected as Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart has promised his office will seek more for dozens of additional crimes.

The charges were announced as more information concerning the suspect’s troubled history has been revealed.

On Tuesday, the Illinois State Police said they flagged the suspect as a “clear and present danger” following an altercation between the suspect and members of his family in 2019.

Illinois police said the suspect threatened members of his family, but the members did not file a legal complaint preventing law enforcement officers from taking action.

“In September 2019, ISP received a Clear and Present Danger report on the subject from the Highland Park Police Department. The report was related to threats the subject made against his family,” Illinois State Police said in a statement posted to Twitter by a Governor’s Office staff member.

Members of the family also did not “provide information on threats or mental health that would have allowed law enforcement to take additional action,” the ISP statement added.

The family also did not file a firearm restraining order or an order of protection, police said.

Any of these documents would have been seen during a criminal background check.

Less than a year later, in June 2020, the suspect cleared a background check to purchase a firearm. Illinois State Police said the suspect ultimately cleared state-required background checks to purchase firearms on at least four separate occasions between 2020 and 2021.

The suspect brought five weapons to the parade but carried out the attack with a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15,” the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.