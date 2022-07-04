Highland Park shooting person of interest Robert Crimo captured after manhunt

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A person of interest connected to an attack where six people were gunned and many others were injured during a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a wealthy suburb of Chicago, has been captured following an hours-long manhunt.

Robert Crimo III, 22, was taken into police custody after a brief car chase, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said. A North Chicago police officer spotted the vehicle authorities alerted earlier in the day they believed might be driven by Crimo while he was on the run, Jogmen said.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Crimo fled before he was stopped in Lake Forest, Jogmen said. He was expected to be questioned about his alleged role in the mass shooting, the chief said.

Crimo is possibly linked to Monday’s shooting that killed at least six people and wounded about two dozen more from a rooftop perch before fleeing, officials said. Five of those killed were found at the scene and were adults, authorities said. Another was taken to a hospital where they died.

A child was among those hurt and was critically injured, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out at the intersection of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in Highland Park around 10:24 a.m. CT Monday, according to authorities.

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING



Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said the suspect used “a high-powered rifle” but declined to give a detailed description of the weapon. The attack began near the last leg of the parade route, he said, and targeted spectators along the sidelines.

He added that the attack marked a “very random, very intentional and a very sad day.”

Authorities said the gunman accessed a roof of a business possibly via a ladder in an alley attached to the building.

State police and Chicago officers raced to the scene to assist Highland Park Police in the investigation, and so did deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI also assisted, authorities said, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was working on tracing the weapon used in the attack.

