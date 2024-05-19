High school senior nearing graduation killed in crash after college student allegedly drove drunk at 131 mph

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The lives of two young men in Illinois are forever changed after a deadly Mother’s Day crash killed one, and left another facing criminal charges.

Police in Glenview say Taeyoung Kim, 21, was responsible for the crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Marko Niketic. Kim made his first court appearance Saturday, when a judge said the “fast and furious deadly accident” was a “brazen disregard for human life,” according to FOX 32 Chicago.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. May 12 on East Lake Avenue between and Meadow Lane, police said. Kim is accused of having alcohol and marijuana in his system when the dash cam on his 2021 Ford Mustang caught him running a red light and speeding from downtown Chicago to a suburban street that has a 35 mph speed limit.

Prosecutors said Kim’s speeds reached 131 mph before the crash, and that a witness saw Kim’s car shut its headlights off, according to the local station. Niketic was making a left turn onto Lake Avenue when Kim allegedly turned his headlights back on before crashing into the teen’s vehicle, court documents obtained by NBC Chicago state. The documents said Kim’s car was going 122 mph at the time of impact, destroying Niketic’s car.

Niketic, a Glenbrook South High School senior days away from graduating, was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend, who was his passenger, suffered injuries including a brain bleed and a broken pelvis, FOX32 reported.

Police say a passenger in Kim’s vehicle was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Glenview Police for additional information, but they did not immediately respond.

“He’s one of those people, you meet him, and he’s glowing. The most genuine human ever,” Preston Shute told NBC Chicago of Niketic. “He had a lot of stuff ahead of him. I can’t really process it.”

Kim’s attorney spoke outside court Saturday alongside what appeared to be devastated parents.

“He’s blaming a lot on himself as a father, maybe a lack of supervision,” the lawyer said.

Kim faces charges including two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and reckless homicide, FOX32 reported, with his next court date set for May 24.