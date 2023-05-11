High school athlete in Nebraska dies after collapsing at track practice

A high school athlete in Nebraska has died after collapsing during track practice on Friday.

Hunter Palmer, 18, was a senior at Wisner-Pilger High School and had signed with Midland University to play football.

Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said Palmer was “special” and “will never be forgotten.”

“Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter,” Jamrog said on Twitter. “He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around.”

FLORIDA WOMAN WHO SURVIVED HOLOCAUST TURNS 100, THROWS FRIST PITCH AT YANKEES-RAYS GAME: ‘REALLY WONDERFUL’

Palmer was an all-district running back in football, the Omaha World-Herald reported Monday.

The multitalented student was also involved in basketball, track, wrestling and baseball, according to his obituary.

“He loved hanging out with friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers,” the obituary said.

NASHVILLE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY ‘CLOTHESLINING’ A REFEREE

A day before his death, Palmer competed at a track meet and cleared his personal best in the high jump, winning the event. He also participated in a relay race, with his team coming in second.

Wisner-Pilger High School said a funeral for Palmer was held on Wednesday.

The school did not have information Monday on the cause of Palmer’s death.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local authorities referred questions to the county attorney, who declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.