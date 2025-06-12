Hidden cameras lurking in your garden might be watching your every move, officials say

​

Law enforcement agencies across the country are noting an alarming crime trend of hidden cameras being placed in residents’ lawns and gardens.

Officials believe the hidden cameras are strategically placed by burglary suspects to give them insight into when a target home might be unoccupied.

On May 24, the NYPD received a report of unlawful surveillance just past midnight. The caller reported finding a cellphone, cellphone charger and cable buried in his front yard, according to a spokesperson.

“There is no arrest, and the investigation remains ongoing,” the spokesperson said. “Anyone who thinks they have been a victim is encouraged to go to their local precinct and file a report or call 911.”

The victim declined to share more information about the incident so as not to compromise the NYPD’s investigation, but the victim did share a photo of the hidden camera with Fox News Digital.

The hidden camera trend has been popping up across the country, from California to Massachusetts, according to CBS News, which first reported on the hidden camera in Queens.

In May 2024, Los Angeles County, California , residents were similarly warned about a growing trend in which members of a South American theft ring were stashing hidden cameras in shrubs and gardens to stake out their next burglary.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office released images of a camera and battery pack that a resident turned in after finding the hidden surveillance equipment in a flower bed.

According to the sheriff’s office, so-called South American Theft Groups are typically made up of Chilean or Colombian nationals in the U.S. on limited tourist visas.

The “highly organized criminal enterprises” go from state to state, committing burglaries and thefts. The group uses technology that allows access to cameras from remote locations, giving them the ability to conduct real-time surveillance, the sheriff’s office noted.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.