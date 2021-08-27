Herschel Walker’s ex-girlfriend claimed he threatened her life in police report

Records show the ex-girlfriend of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker told police in 2012 that he allegedly threatened her life.

“He told her that he was going to come and sit outside her apartment and ‘blow her head off when she came outside,'” a 2012 Texas police report obtained by by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution states, referring to an alleged incident between Myka Dean and Walker. “He then told her that he was going to ‘blow his head off’ after he killed her.”

No charges were filed and Walker’s campaign said he “emphatically denies these false claims” and only heard of them recently.

“These baseless allegations are surfacing a decade later purely for political mudslinging, which is irresponsible and wrong,” Walker campaign spokeswoman Mallory Blount.

Dean told authorities that Walker “lost it” when she told him she wanted to date other people, adding that their relationship was “on-off-on-off” for 20 years and added that he was the “love of her life.”

Dean died in 2019, and her family says they were unaware of her claims.

“This is the first any of us knew about this, or that it even happened. We are very proud of the man Herschel Walker has become,” Dean’s mother, Diane McKnight, said. “We love him, pray for him and wish we lived in Georgia so we could vote him into the United States Senate.”

Blount also noted that Walker has a “friendly” relationship with Dean’s family.

The officer who took Dean’s statement also said she stopped recounting the alleged incident and said she didn’t want Walker “to get in trouble.”

“She did however state that they have hung out several time (sic) since this incident and nothing has happened that alarmed her,” the officer wrote. “She wasn’t able to tell me why all of the sudden she wanted to call and tell us about this incident.”

“Because of the extreme threats he made to her and against himself I felt the incident should be documented in more than just the call notes, hence the report,” the officer wrote.

The report comes after Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, made similar claims, including securing a protective order against him in 2005. Walker has denied threatening either of the women.

The Heisman Trophy winner officially announced his Senate bid this week, after former President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted him and urged him to make the run.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in March. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run, Herschel, Run!”