Herschel Walker slams push for slavery reparations, accuses Democrats of 'pandering for a vote'

California‘s newly enacted legislation creating a task force to study the possibility of paying Black Americans reparations for slavery is upsetting, former NFL player Herschel Walker told “The Story” Thursday.

“I’m upset about it because all they’re doing is pandering for a vote,” Walker told host Martha MacCallum. “Why are you paying African-Americans off instead of empowering African-Americans?”

Walker argued the best way to empower Black people is to provide tools for growth and prosperity, which he said President Trump is doing by creating job opportunities and enhancing education in underdeveloped areas of the country.

“Why don’t you teach them how to work?” he asked. “Don’t give them a fish. You teach them how to fish. That’s what’s going to make African-Americans better. And I hope every African-American wakes up.”

CALIFORNIA TASK FORCE WILL CONSIDER PAYING REPARATIONS FOR SLAVERY

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he supports reparations if direct cash payments prove feasible.

Walker went on to point out that Black Lives Matter rioters in Democrat-run cities are looting businesses and destroying property out of a sense of being repaid. even as party leaders want to “pay you for a vote.”

“What about empowering you to run your own businesses?” he asked. “What about empowering you to become a doctor? To become a lawyer? No one thought about that. Everyone’s thinking about, ‘Let’s pay you off.’ That’s what they used to do years ago … I thought we wanted to change.”