‘Heroic’ next-door neighbor saves mother, 2 children in Boston house fire

The Boston Fire Department is hailing a “heroic job” by a next-door neighbor who officials say helped save a mother and two children from a raging 3-alarm blaze.

The fire broke out around 12:10 a.m. Saturday in a two-and-a-half story building in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood.

“A heroic job by the next door neighbor to save a mother and her 2 children who were trapped on the 2nd floor by heavy fire at the 3-alarm fire on Delford St,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. “He put a mattress down for them to jump as he caught the 5-year-old that the mother dropped out the window to him.”

The inferno is estimated to have caused $1 million in damage to the property.

The Boston Fire Department said that “radiant heat from the volume of fire melted the siding on the adjacent building.”

Ultimately, five adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while putting out the flames.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

“Quick decisions by the Command staff, and a coordinated effort by our Fire Alarm Division, allowed our Firefighters to aggressively attack the fire internally & externally, and keep it contained to 1 building,” the Boston Fire Department said. “Great job by all!”