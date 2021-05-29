Hero cops draw women's attention after dramatic rescue of Austin man from burning truck

They say they like a man in uniform.

And a group of women on Instagram is fawning over two hero cops from Austin who went viral after pulling an injured man out of a burning truck in Texas Monday.

“Good work,” wrote @dawn.weathersbee. “And those two can save me anytime.”

Bodycam video shows Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera, a former Division I football player, approach the car and try to free the victim, who appears unresponsive and may have fallen into a seizure.

Pineda broke the front window to get the door open, but struggled to pull the man free. He called for help from Carrera and the two wrestled him free and dragged him to safety shortly before the truck exploded.

Police have not released the victim’s name. He was rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries, the Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday.

He had reportedly backed into a parking space and then suffered a medical emergency, according to the paper. He became unable to move with his foot stuck on the accelerator, causing the wheels to spin in place until a fire started.

But after the dust settled, and their pictures were front-page news, social media lit up with praise for the men’s deeds – and their looks.

“Oww oww.. yes, I will step out of the vehicle,” Instagram user @megan_ziskind wrote under a picture of Pineda shared by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper.

“Which was hotter, these cops or the fire?” added @trinitystennfeld.

User @mrsnzuniga wrote she might start a fire of her own – presumably hoping those officers would respond.

“They look like actors cast in the role of police officers,” added @paulavmphotography.

During a news briefing Wednesday, the officers said they were just doing what they trained to do.

“It feels good, but we don’t consider ourselves heroes,” Pineda told local reporters. “We’re police officers. That’s the job. We’re here to help people.”

The officers were later named the department’s employees of the week. And awarded chief’s coins.

“EVERYBODY got time for THAT,” @stepamee joked.