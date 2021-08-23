Henri, now a tropical depression, still bringing heavy rains

Henri made landfall as a tropical storm near the Connecticut-Rhode Island border on Sunday, bringing 60 mph winds.

The system has weakened to a depression but will still bring the risk of heavy rain across the Northeast Monday.

Heavy surf and high rip current risk will continue impacting Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beaches through Tuesday.

Elsewhere, dangerous heat will be the story over the Lower Mississippi Valley and into the central and eastern United States, with heat indices soaring past the 100-degree mark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for the ArkLaMiss region, where heat indices could approach the 110- to 115-degree range.

Scattered showers and a few severe thunderstorms will be possible across the northern and central Plains and Midwest.