‘Help me’ sign in car window was a prank, California police say

Motorists on a highway in Northern California on Saturday called police after spotting a female juvenile in the backseat of a car holding up a sign that read: “Help me she’s not my mom!! Help!!”

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a K-9 unit performed a high-risk enforcement stop on the vehicle traveling on SR-99 in Stockton, about 80 miles west of San Francisco, police said.

The vehicle pulled over to the right shoulder of the freeway and officers made contact with the driver, police said.

The officers determined that the juvenile in the backseat had written the sign as a joke and “thought it was a fun thing to do.”

Her mother, who was driving, was not aware of the girl’s prank, police said. The responding unit determined there was no foul play and allowed the mother and daughter to leave the scene.

OFF-DUTY SHERIFF’S DETECTIVE STRUCK AND KILLED IN CALIFORNIA AFTER AIDING ELDERLY WOMAN, POLICE SAY

CHP advised parents to “be aware of what their children are doing in the back seat at all times.” They said six CHP units were assigned to the apparent hoax rather than responding to “legitimate calls or patrolling their beats.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CHP’s Facebook post of the incident ended with the hashtags “notfunny,” “beawareofyourkids,” and “why?”