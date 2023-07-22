Helicopter carrying Alaska state workers, pilot crashes into lake

No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying three state workers and a pilot crashed in the North Slope region of Alaska on Thursday.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources, which chartered the flight, said on Facebook Friday that the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey employees had been conducting fieldwork in the vicinity of Utqia?vik and did not check in Thursday evening as expected.

The department initiated search and rescue efforts through the North Slope Borough Department of Search and Rescue in coordination with the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

People looking for the individuals found helicopter debris in a lake that matched the description of the aircraft near Wainwright.

The National Transportation Safety Board reports they are investigating the crash of a helicopter near Utqia?vik.

“At this time we do not have any additional information to share. DNR is praying for our employees and the pilot, their families, and the DNR team. We are continuing to await updates from the search and rescue effort,” the department wrote.

The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on the company’s website.

The company said it had confirmed that the accident involving one of its Bell 206 L4 helicopters was fatal.

The names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin.

“The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and we have activated our Emergency Response Team. We are deploying all of our resources to assist and coordinate the response,” it said.

“The entire Maritime family is deeply saddened by this tragedy and ask that you keep your thoughts and prayers for the families’ losses,” Maritime Helicopters Inc. added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.